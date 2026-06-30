Liverpool plan to open talks to sign Bradley Barcola

Liverpool are reportedly planning to open talks to sign Paris Saint-Germain star Bradley Barcola, as per transfer journalist Matteo Moretto.

Since becoming the Reds’ new manager, Andoni Iraola has prioritised revamping the flanks, and they have already purchased Victor Muñoz from Osasuna.

Moreover, the Merseyside club are considering purchasing another winger and initially identified Yan Diomande of RB Leipzig as their primary target. Liverpool even launched a formal proposal to finalise the operation.

However, the Ivory Coast international has decided to reject a move to Anfield, as he is keen to join Les Parisiens and has already agreed personal terms. As a result, Iraola’s side have shifted focus to alternative options.

On X, Fabrizio Romano states that Liverpool are keen on purchasing Barcola and have been monitoring his situation over the last 12 months. If PSG ultimately buy Maghnes Akliouche and Diomande, they might be open to cashing-in on the former Olympique Lyonnais star during this offseason.

On the other hand, Moretto claims that the Merseyside club are planning to open contact with Barcola soon, with the player’s existing deal set to run until 2028.

Barcola is a left-winger by trait but can provide cover on the opposite side if needed. He is quick, strong, technically sound, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, and also works hard without possession.

Barcola to Liverpool

He made 41 goal contributions across all competitions during the 2024/25 campaign before tallying 19 goals and assists last campaign. Barcola has even won every possible major competition over the last two seasons with PSG.

Although the Frenchman has shown his goal-scoring prowess in recent years, he has struggled to break into Luis Enrique’s starting line-up during big games.

So, he is said to be open to leaving to play regularly. Barcola is a top-class player and has secured his place in Didier Deschamps’ French national team, helping his country reach the World Cup knockout stage.

He possesses the necessary physical attributes to flourish in the Premier League. Therefore, Barcola would be a great coup for Liverpool should they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Anfield club can eventually manage to secure his services in this summer transfer window.