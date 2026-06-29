Man Utd & Chelsea showing ‘strongest interest’ in Nmecha

Manchester United and Chelsea are reportedly showing ‘strongest interest’ in signing Borussia Dortmund midfielder Felix Nmecha, as per TEAMtalk.

The Red Devils are prioritising overhauling the engine room this summer and have already agreed on a deal in principle with Atalanta to sign Ederson. The 26-year-old’s move is set to become official following the conclusion of his World Cup campaign with Brazil.

Michael Carrick is said to be keen on purchasing at least one more midfielder, and Mateus Fernandes of West Ham United is United’s primary target. But Carlos Baleba and Alex Scott have also been linked with a move to Old Trafford.

However, following Manuel Ugarte’s serious knee injury, Man Utd should purchase three new midfielders to cope with the demanding fixture schedule next season, having qualified for the Champions League.

Now, TEAMtalk claim that Man Utd are showing the ‘strongest interest’ in Nmecha after monitoring his development closely.

Newcastle United were also interested in the German but don’t want to match Dortmund’s valuation, and the player doesn’t want to move to St James’ Park. On the other hand, Chelsea are also showing genuine interest in signing him and have been keeping a close eye on his performances before making a potential swoop.

The 25-year-old’s existing deal is set to run until 2030, and Dortmund have slapped a whopping £86m price tag on his head. However, they might be open to letting him leave for less than that.

Battle

After becoming the West London club’s new manager, Xabi Alonso is planning to reinforce the engine room and is keen on reuniting with Granit Xhaka, having enjoyed great success together at Bayer Leverkusen.

However, Sunderland have no intention of letting him leave. So, it appears the Blues have started exploring alternative options as well.

Nmecha, standing at 6ft 3in tall, is a box-to-box midfielder by trait but can also provide cover in the defensive midfield position. He is a highly talented player and is currently at the prime stage of his career.

So, he might be a shrewd acquisition for Man Utd or Chelsea should either club eventually manage to secure his services ahead of next campaign.