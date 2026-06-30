Everton interested in signing Liam Delap from Chelsea in the summer

Everton are set to push for European qualification next season after a fairly decent campaign in 2025/26 in what was their first year at the Hill Dickinson Stadium, marked with a 11th-placed finish in the Premier League.

David Moyes is expected to be reasonably backed in the summer transfer window as he looks to revamp some key areas, with offensive names likely to be the manager’s priority ahead of next season.

Football Insider has reported that Everton are looking to sign Chelsea forward Liam Delap and have already made contact with the player’s representatives as they hope to secure a deal sooner rather than later.

According to the source, Delap has been sent a contract offer. Chelsea are willing to sell him in the summer after an underwhelming first year at Stamford Bridge and the Englishman is valued at £25 million on Transfermarkt.

Delap could be a great signing for Everton

Liam Delap has struggled with injuries and has played very limited minutes at Chelsea. Joao Pedro’s strong output in the final third has seen the 24-year-old remain on the bench but a change of scenery could help him regain his feet.

Delap had a very good season with Ipswich Town in 2024/25 as he scored 12 Premier League goals, and with regular minutes coupled with more chances from the likes of Iliman Ndiaye, the Premier League winner with Manchester City could find his form.

His physical presence in the box would be a big plus for Everton as Delap would be able to outmuscle the opposition defenders, flex his aerial prowess and also get into intelligent scoring areas, something which Thierno Barry has not been consistent at.

It will be interesting to see how much Chelsea are seeking for his sale considering they spent £30 million on him only a year ago.