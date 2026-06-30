Chelsea will imminently announced Marco Palestra’s signing from Atalanta with a deal already agreed for the defender, and it might just be the start of business for the summer transfer window with several more additions on the cards.

According to The Guardian, the Blues are now interested in signing West Ham United stars Jarrod Bowen and Crysencio Summerville as Xabi Alonso looks to revamp his offensive department ahead of next season.

With the Hammers relegated to the Championship, several key players are expected to leave the club for first division sides, not least quality names like Bowen and Summerville, and Chelsea are looking to acquire them at considerable prices.

On Transfermarkt, Bowen is valued at £25 million and Summeville at £30 million. It will be interesting to see what their actual asking prices are as they will both push hard to leave West Ham rather than play in the second division.

Terrific signings for Chelsea

Jarrod Bowen and Crysencio Summerville promise to be excellent signings for Chelsea. While the Englishman has done really well at West Ham United over recent years, the former Leeds United winger is doing excellently at the World Cup.

Bowen’s goal-scoring and chance creation on the right wing, combined with Summerville’s eye for goal, quality with the ball at his feet and unpredictability on the left side will make them key players in Xabi Alonso’s plans at Stamford Bridge.

The West Ham stars also have extensive experience in English football, more so than Chelsea’s forwards, and their direct and consistent output in front of goal will ensure important roles in the tean and hold them in good stead at their possible new club.

It remains to be seen how much Chelsea are willing to pay for both their services, but there is no question that they are very much in need of revamping their flanks and there are few options available who may be as cost-effective and productive as Bowen and Summerville.