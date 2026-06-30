Chelsea
Chelsea keen on signing West Ham United forwards Jarrod Bowen and Crysencio Summerville
Chelsea will imminently announced Marco Palestra’s signing from Atalanta with a deal already agreed for the defender, and it might just be the start of business for the summer transfer window with several more additions on the cards.
According to The Guardian, the Blues are now interested in signing West Ham United stars Jarrod Bowen and Crysencio Summerville as Xabi Alonso looks to revamp his offensive department ahead of next season.
With the Hammers relegated to the Championship, several key players are expected to leave the club for first division sides, not least quality names like Bowen and Summerville, and Chelsea are looking to acquire them at considerable prices.
On Transfermarkt, Bowen is valued at £25 million and Summeville at £30 million. It will be interesting to see what their actual asking prices are as they will both push hard to leave West Ham rather than play in the second division.
Terrific signings for Chelsea
Jarrod Bowen and Crysencio Summerville promise to be excellent signings for Chelsea. While the Englishman has done really well at West Ham United over recent years, the former Leeds United winger is doing excellently at the World Cup.
Bowen’s goal-scoring and chance creation on the right wing, combined with Summerville’s eye for goal, quality with the ball at his feet and unpredictability on the left side will make them key players in Xabi Alonso’s plans at Stamford Bridge.
The West Ham stars also have extensive experience in English football, more so than Chelsea’s forwards, and their direct and consistent output in front of goal will ensure important roles in the tean and hold them in good stead at their possible new club.
It remains to be seen how much Chelsea are willing to pay for both their services, but there is no question that they are very much in need of revamping their flanks and there are few options available who may be as cost-effective and productive as Bowen and Summerville.
Other News
-
Chelsea/ 6 seconds ago
Chelsea keen on signing West Ham United forwards Jarrod Bowen and Crysencio Summerville
Chelsea will imminently announced Marco Palestra’s signing from Atalanta with a deal already agreed...
-
Chelsea/ 41 mins ago
Chelsea open talks to sign Rayo Vallecano’s Pep Chavarría
Chelsea have reportedly opened talks with Rayo Vallecano to sign Pep Chavarría, as per...
-
Arsenal/ 1 hour ago
Man Utd interested in signing Arsenal target Bruno Guimaraes
Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Arsenal target and Newcastle United star Bruno...
-
Liverpool/ 2 hours ago
Liverpool interested in Eduardo Camavinga with Real Madrid possible this summer
Liverpool have yet to make any signing this summer but with chief target Yan...
-
Chelsea/ 2 hours ago
Chelsea make £70 million bid for Barcelona centre back Pau Cubarsi
Chelsea are expected to be busy in the transfer market this summer as Xabi...