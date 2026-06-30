Tottenham Hotspur preparing lucrative bid to sign Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali

Tottenham Hotspur are looking to bounce back next season after back-t0-back disappointments in the Premier League, the latest of which saw them come out of a lengthy relegation battle without dropping to the Championship.

Roberto De Zerbi’s work towards the backend of 2025/26 was a major reason why the Lilywhites are still playing in the English top division and it is expected that he receives considerable backing in the transfer market before his first full season at the helm.

Graeme Bailey has reported that Spurs are looking to get the ball rolling as far as club-to-club talks are concerned for Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali, with a lucrative bid around the £100 million mark expected imminently.

It is believed that the player and the Londoners have already discussed personal terms in a positive manner, with the midfielder prepared to move to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium subject to an agreement on his transfer fee.

Tonali a quality addition at Spurs

Sandro Tonali has been one of the Premier League’s most impressive midfielders in the last few seasons and Tottenham Hotspur would be majorly bolstered by his addition to their squad during the summer transfer window.

His dominance in the engine room in a deeper-lying position is exceptional, as he works very hard to win possession back through interceptions, tackles and pressing, whereas with the ball at his feet, he is able to move possession forward effectively.

The Italian international can confidently dribble into the final third or make line-breaking passes and such a player promises to thrive under Roberto De Zerbi’s system, which is built around vertical, fast football.

Considering Spurs are already planning on opening negotiations with Newcastle United and that personal terms are not likely to be a big issue, Tonali’s signing might now only be a matter of time as Tottenham would want to close the deal prior to the start of pre-season.