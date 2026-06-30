Everton agree deal to sign Middlesbrough’s Hackney

Everton have reportedly agreed on a deal to sign Middlesbrough midfielder Hayden Hackney, as per transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Toffees currently have James Garner, Tim Iroegbunam and Idrissa Gana Gueye as options to deploy in the engine room. But the former Aston Villa man has mainly featured as a rotational option under David Moyes.

On the other hand, the Senegal international has reached the twilight of his career and his existing deal is set to expire at the end of this month, with Moyes’ side having an option to extend the deal for one more year.

Now, Football Insider state that the Scottish boss is keen on upgrading the midfield department with a young and creative player, and Everton have identified Hackney as a ‘top target’.

On X, Romano reports with his trademark here we go post that Everton have agreed on a deal in principle with Middlesbrough to sign Hackney, and he has already accepted all contract terms. The Toffes are set to pay £16.5m in guaranteed fees plus £8m in bonuses.

Romano wrote:

Hayden Hackney to Everton, deal sealed between all parties and signature to follow this week. Hackney accept all terms of Everton contract proposal, wanted by David Moyes. Initial £16.5m to Middlesbrough plus £8m add-ons, as reported. Here we go.

He is a versatile player as he is comfortable in the deep-lying playmaker and box-to-box roles. Furthermore, he can provide cover in the creative midfield position if needed.

Hackney to Everton

He is technically sound, comfortable with possession, can play threading passes between the lines, is efficient in dribbling past opposition defenders in tight areas, and reads the game well.

In 41 appearances across all competitions, the midfielder scored six goals and registered seven assists last season. He even helped his side reach the Championship playoff final before losing to Hull City.

Hackney is a talented player and possesses high potential. Moreover, he isn’t a finished article yet. Therefore, he might be a shrewd acquisition for Everton.

Meanwhile, apart from strengthening the midfield, Everton are said to be planning to upgrade the centre-forward position, with Liam Delap and Folarin Balogun linked with a move. Moreover, Moyes is planning to address the right-back issue this summer.