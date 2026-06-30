Chelsea open talks to sign Rayo Vallecano’s Pep Chavarría

Chelsea have reportedly opened talks with Rayo Vallecano to sign Pep Chavarría, as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Following Marc Cucurella’s move to Real Madrid, the Blues have been left with Jorrel Hato as the only left-back option. Although he is a highly talented player, he is still very young and needs time to reach his full potential.

So, it appears the West London club’s new manager, Xabi Alonso, is planning to purchase a new experienced left-back ahead of next campaign.

On X, Romano states that Chelsea have expressed their interest in Chavarría after being impressed by his performances in La Liga and have already opened talks with Rayo Vallecano to secure his services.

The player, valued at around £9m by Transfermarkt, is even ‘keen’ on moving to Stamford Bridge, although his existing deal is set to run until 2030.

Romano wrote:

“Chelsea are in club to club talks with Rayo Vallecano for Pep Chavarría as new left back. Initial contact made with player keen on the move.”

Since Todd Boehly’s takeover, Chelsea have prioritised purchasing highly talented young players, instead of buying experienced names. However, they are seemingly planning to change their transfer strategy this summer, having displayed inconsistent performances over the last few years.

Chavarría to Chelsea

After deciding to make a move for Sunderland’s veteran midfielder, Granit Xhaka, they are now looking at Chavarría, who is set to turn 29 next year.

Since moving to Estadio de Vallecas, the Spaniard has established himself as a key starter, helping his side reach the Conference League final before losing to Crystal Palace last term. In 44 appearances across all competitions, he made four goal contributions and kept 12 clean sheets.

Chavarría is a talented player and has shown glimpses of his qualities in La Liga in recent years. So, he might be a shrewd short-term acquisition for Chelsea should they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the West London club eventually manage to secure the Spaniard’s services during this offseason.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are close to signing Marco Palestra from Atalanta, and he is a right-back by trait. Moreover, he is comfortable in the RWB position and can also provide cover on the opposite side if needed.