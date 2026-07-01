Manchester United ‘like’ Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni ahead of possible summer swoop

Manchester United will announce Ederson’s signing sooner rather than later but following Casemiro’s exit at the backend of last season combined with Manuel Ugarte’s long-term injury at the World Cup, they are keen on adding more quality in midfield.

According to The Athletic correspondent Mario Cortegana, the Red Devils ‘like’ Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, who could be made available for a transfer in the summer this year.

Jose Mourinho’s side have invested in a number of signings already this year and are expected to do more business but it is now imperative that they sell some players in order to accommodate their recent purchases in the squad.

It is believed Eduardo Camavinga, who was originally on the chopping block, does not want to depart the La Liga side, thereby opening the door for Madrid to consider offers for Tchouameni, who is valued at £60 million on Transfermarkt.

Tchouameni’s transfer would be key for United

Should Manchester United manage to sign Aurelien Tchouameni from Real Madrid, they would have signed a player who spent four years at the Bernabeu as Casemiro’s replacement after his exit for Old Trafford in 2022, and did a tremendous job.

One of the Frenchman’s top achievements at Madrid was winning the Champions League in 2024, but his on-field attributes like physique, aerial prowess and man-marking in the final third rank him among the world’s best defensive midfielders.

Compared to Casemiro, Tchouameni is a lot more mobile as well, as he can track down loose balls in the middle of the park and distributes possession well, which means his partnership with Ederson in United’s double pivot could prove successful.

Tchouameni has a contract with Real Madrid until 2028, so now is their best opportunity to earn a decent sum on his sale and it will be interesting to see if the player considers a swoop to Man United or like Eduardo Camavinga, wants to stay put where he is.