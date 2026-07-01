Chelsea contact agent of Bournemouth forward Eli Junior Kroupi over possible summer move

Andoni Iraola departed Bournemouth at the end of last season having taken up a job at Liverpool thereafter, and departing the Cherries after the Spaniard could well be some of their best and most important players.

Eli Junior Kroupi is one of those with Chelsea believed to be keen on his addition, as per Caught Offside, as Xabi Alonso looks to bring in a central forward to compete with and take some pressure off Joao Pedro.

Pedro was the Blues’ most consistent source of goals last season and his understudy, Liam Delap, who severely underperformed, is expected to be sold in the summer transfer window, therefore creating room in the squad for a new number nine.

According to Transfermarkt, Kroupi’s valuation stands at £60 million and he scored 13 goals in the Premier League last season. In addition to playing as a striker, he is also capable of playing as an attacking midfielder.

Kroupi promises to be a vital addition

Chelsea’s interest in Eli Junior Kroupi does not come as a surprise as the 21-year-old’s age means he is a perfect fit in their board’s transfer strategy, while Premier League experience with Bournemouth will give them comfort that he can settle well at the club.

Kroupi’s blistering pace, dribbling and finishing from close distance as well as longer range will be a key asset for the Blues, who are looking for a forward as flexible as Joao Pedro, especially as Xabi Alonso gives his attackers the freedom to roam freely.

While he player very consistently at Bournemouth, Kroupi might not be the most regular player at Chelsea but his quick impact and energy would make him a vital asset off the bench for the Blues next season.

It will be interesting to see how much the Cherries seek for their star man and whether the Blues are ready to spend big on him.