Tottenham showing ‘strongest interest’ in signing Monaco star Folarin Balogun

Tottenham Hotspur have made Folarin Balogun their ‘priority’ target for next summer, according to Sébastien Denis.

Balogun came through the ranks at the Arsenal academy before making his debut on October 29, 2020, in the 3-0 UEFA Europa League win over Dundalk.

However, despite a productive loan spell with Stade Reims, where he netted 22 goals, he only made 10 appearances for the first team before joining Monaco permanently in the summer of 2023.

Since his move to France, he has established himself as one of the most coveted forwards in Europe, netting 44 goals in all competitions, including 24 last season.

Most impressively, he netted in eight consecutive Ligue 1 games for Monaco from February 21 to April 19 and has continued to show that consistency in the ongoing World Cup, having registered three goal contributions in two games for the United States Men’s National Team.

He is one goal shy of equalling Landon Donovan’s 2010 three-goal record in the World Cup, and it’s no surprise such a prolific run of goalscoring form has drawn significant interest.

One of the clubs looking to sign Balogun is Tottenham, according to Sébastien Denis, who claims that the north London club are showing the ‘strongest interest’ in the 24-year-old.

Prolific forward

Having signed players for their defence and are currently working to bolster their midfield, the attack appears next on their agenda, with Denis adding that Spurs have earmarked the former Arsenal man as the ‘priority’ target for their attack this summer.

However, Tottenham are set to face stern competition from Premier League rivals Chelsea, while European champions Paris Saint-Germain are also showing interest in the American centre-forward, the journalist adds.

Tottenham would undoubtedly benefit from adding a striker of Balogun’s qualities after managing just 48 league goals last season, with leading scorer Richarlison finding the net only 11 times in the Premier League.

By comparison, Balogun scored 13 goals in 30 Ligue 1 appearances, producing an impressive average of 0.52 goals per 90 minutes.

While Ligue 1 is generally regarded as less competitive than the Premier League, Balogun also demonstrated his quality on the European stage, scoring five goals in 10 UEFA Champions League matches as Monaco progressed to the knockout phase play-offs.

Following his strong showing in the ongoing World Cup, his valuation is expected to surge well above his £36m Transfermarkt valuation, and Tottenham will need to act swiftly to avoid being trumped by Chelsea or PSG.