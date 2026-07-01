Everton ‘in advanced talks’ to sign Tyrique George from Chelsea

Everton are in advanced talks to sign Tyrique George on a permanent transfer from Chelsea this summer, according to Ben Jacobs.

George has been one of the most promising prospects to emerge from Chelsea’s ever-growing Cobham academy. After impressing in the youth ranks, he was initiated into the first team under Enzo Maresca, who handed him his debut in the 2-1 defeat against Servette in the Conference League play-off round on August 29, 2024.

He went on to make 36 more appearances, netting six goals and providing six assists while helping the club to win the UEFA Conference League and FIFA Club World Cup titles.

While he was tipped to feature more prominently in the recently concluded season, the arrivals of Jamie Bynoe-Gittens and Alejandro Garnacho meant that he was down the pecking order.

As a result of his lack of playing time, the youngster attracted interest from clubs and reportedly saw a proposed move to Fulham fall through.

He joined Everton on loan in January, and despite most of his 11 appearances being cameos, he impressed whenever called upon, and it’s no surprise the club are now looking to retain him.

‘Advanced talks’

This is according to Ben Jacobs, who claims that Everton are ‘in advanced talks’ to sign George from Chelsea this summer.

While his initial loan deal included a £25m buy option, Jacobs clarifies that the clause to buy him at that amount would not be triggered.

However, the Toffees are nearing an agreement with the Blues, as per the transfer expert, in what is expected to be a different fee structure around his £17m Transfermarkt valuation.

Everton have a well-established history of recruiting players from Chelsea, with Kurt Zouma, Armando Broja, and Romelu Lukaku all making the switch to Goodison Park in recent years. Lukaku enjoyed by far the most successful spell, turning his initial loan into a permanent transfer in 2014 before going on to score 68 Premier League goals in 141 appearances for the Toffees.

Following his six-month loan move, George could be the next player to sign permanently should an agreement be sealed with Chelsea.

Despite playing a reduced role for Chelsea in the 2024-25 season, his 12 goal contributions indicate that he is not just a squad player but a good option capable of providing attacking threats and output.