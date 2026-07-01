Man Utd battling with Liverpool & Arsenal to sign Wolves star Mateus Mane

Manchester United are battling with Liverpool and Arsenal over a deal to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers attacking midfielder Mateus Mane this summer, according to Fussballdaten.

Following the successful recruitment of Max Kilman from National League side Maidenhead United in 2018, Mane has emerged as another star at the club, making waves after joining from a similar lower-division side, Rochdale, in 2024.

He became Wolves’ youngest-ever top-flight debutant after making his debut in the 2-0 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion on May 10th at 17 years, seven months and 13 days.

After mostly appearing as a substitute at the beginning of last campaign, he featured prominently under Rob Edwards and ended the season making 28 Premier League appearances and 31 in all competitions.

However, more than his goal involvement, he was a livewire in the team and showed real quality, particularly in the big games.

It’s no surprise Fussballdaten reports that Mane is a subject of keen interest among several clubs across Europe.

The report adds that Premier League giants Man Utd, Liverpool and Arsenal are among the clubs showing interest in the 18-year-old and are now set to battle for his signature this summer.

With a contract at Molineux that runs until 2029, Wolves are in a strong negotiating position and could demand offers around £35m for the youngster amid interest from the Premier League trio, according to the report.

Fierce battle

However, the English giants are set to face a stern battle, with Fussballdaten adding that Borussia Dortmund, Eintracht Frankfurt and Newcastle United have also entered the race to sign Mane this summer.

United, Liverpool, and Arsenal have been investing heavily in recent transfer windows to sign quality young prospects.

The Red Devils have signed the likes of Harley Emsden-James, Enzo Kana-Biyik, Diego Leon, and Cristian Orozco, while Ayden Heaven, who joined from Arsenal, is already a key first-team player.

Mikel Arteta’s side welcomed Jaden Dixon and Evan Mooney to the youth ranks last season, while Colombian twins Edwin Quintero and Holger Quintero are set to join when they turn 18.

Rio Ngumoha, who joined the Reds from Chelsea, enjoyed a breakout year last season, while Talla Ndiaye, Ifeanyi Ndukwe and Samuel Martinez are among their most recent recruits.

Mane would be a Premier League-proven prospect capable of stepping into the first team of either of the trio. With two months left until the transfer window closes, it’ll be interesting to see which of the English giants will win the race for his signature.