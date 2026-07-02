Liverpool ‘very keen’ on signing Paris Saint-Germain forward Bradley Barcola this summer

Liverpool have made no new signings so far in the summer transfer window but with six weeks remaining until their Premier League campaign gets underway, the Reds could make some inroads as far as new recruits are concerned.

Fabrizio Romano has reported that Paris Saint-Germain forward Bradley Barcola is a player the Reds are ‘very keen’ on signing following Mohamed Salah’s exit at the end of last season coupled with a need for serious improvement on the flanks.

Cody Gakpo did very well for the Netherlands at the World Cup but his form with Liverpool last season was questionable, and with Luis Diaz not having been replaced after joining Bayern Munich last year, a winger’s signing will be a key agenda for the club.

With Paris Saint-Germain looking to sign Yan Diomande, it is believed that they are ready to offload Bradley Barcola, who is also of interest to Arsenal but is presently being viewed as an alternative option to Morgan Rogers.

Barcola move a terrific addition for Liverpool

Bradley Barcola has been a huge asset for Luis Enrique at Paris Saint-Germain but with regular game time hard to come by, it comes as no surprise he is looking for a new challenge, more so off the back of an impressive World Cup with France.

He is an excellent wide option, capable of occupying both flanks, with blistering pace, excellent position, directness in his gameplay and the ability to create and capitalise on goal-scoring opportunities in the final third.

It will be interesting to see where Andoni Iraola looks to use the 23-year-old on the pitch but making him their first signing would allow Liverpool to consider a wider range of wingers owing to Barcola’s versatility and the likelihood of signing more forwards.

PSG’s asking price for the 23-year-old remains to be seen but with 13 goals and seven assists in all competitions last season, his Transfermarkt valuation of £60 million is a fair indicator of his worth.