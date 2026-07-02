Tottenham Hotspur keen on signing Monaco winger Maghnes Akliouche

Tottenham Hotspur have secured a deal to sign Mateus Fernandes from West Ham United and are now hoping to sign Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali. Thereafter, their attention could turn towards bringing in some offensive names.

GiveMeSport has reported that the Lilywhites are interested in signing AS Monaco winger Maghnes Akliouche as Roberto De Zerbi looks for more quality and goals from his right flank.

Dejan Kulusevski and Wilson Odobert have both struggled with fitness in the recent past, whereas neither Randal Kolo Muani nor Mathys Tel impresses on the wings last season, therefore making a new addition Spurs’ key priority.

Akliouche has been linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain as well in recent days and is valued at £52 million by his club, but with Tottenham now in the mix, it’ll be interesting to see where the Frenchman prefers to go.

Spurs may have a strong chance to sign Akliouche

Paris Saint-Germain have enough funds and more to match AS Monaco’s asking price for Maghnes Akliouche and offer him an attractive salary, but that might not mean the Frenchman plays regular minutes at the Parc des Princes.

Desire Doue, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Ousmane Dembele are firmly Luis Enrique’s most preferred options in offence, which means Akliouche could be limited to a secondary role on the bench, whereas Tottenham Hotspur can play him more regularly.

His dribbling and pace on the right flank would be a huge asset for Roberto De Zerbi, although the Italian would better leverage his ability to play in the interior of the pitch and contribute directly to the goal-scoring in the final third.

The 24-year-old is capable of creating high quality chances and himself gets into promising positions in front of goal, and with seven goals and 11 assists last season, there is enough evidence to back up his contribution to the goods up top.

Spurs are in a position to match Akliouche’s price tag of £52 million but it remains to be seen if they are prepared to trump PSG’s offer for personal terms to the player.