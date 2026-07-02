Man Utd plot swoop to sign Bournemouth’s Tyler Adams

Manchester United are reportedly planning to make a move to sign AFC Bournemouth star Tyler Adams, as per BBC Sport.

The Cherries have continued to develop top-class talent in recent years. After enjoying a stellar campaign last term by qualifying for next season’s Europa League, several of their players have attracted interest from some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

Alex Scott, Rayan, Adrien Truffert and Eli Junior Kroupi are among those in demand. BBC Sport report that after failing to sign Mateus Fernandes, Man Utd turned their attention to Scott. However, Bournemouth have no intention of letting him leave this summer.

As a result, the Red Devils have shifted their focus to another Bournemouth star, Adams, and could make a concrete approach to secure his signature in the coming weeks.

Like Scott, Adams’ existing deal is also set to run until 2028; therefore, the Cherries aren’t in any rush to sell him this summer, with the player valued at around £21m by Transfermarkt.

The report state that apart from the USA international, Brighton and Hove Albion star Carlos Baleba and Borussia Dortmund’s Felix Nmecha are also on United’s wishlist to bolster the midfield.

Adams is a robust defensive midfielder by trait but can provide cover in the box-to-box role if needed. He is quick, strong, tidy in possession, reads the game well, and is efficient in defensive contributions.

Adams to Man Utd

Since moving to Vitality Stadium from Leeds United in 2023, Adams has established himself as an undisputed starter, but he has had fitness problems.

In 25 Premier League appearances, the midfielder made four goal contributions last term. He even scored against Manchester City. After proving his worth in club football, he has secured his place in the USA national team’s starting line-up.

Despite his recent fitness problems, the 27-year-old is a Premier League proven player and is currently at the prime stage of his career. So, he might be a shrewd acquisition for Man Utd should they purchase him for a reasonable price.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Old Trafford club eventually make a concrete approach to secure his services before the start of next season.