Man Utd hold talks to sign Chelsea & Tottenham target Araujo

Manchester United have reportedly made a formal approach to trump Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur in the race to sign Sporting CP star Maximiliano Araujo, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

After qualifying for next season’s Champions League, the Red Devils have prioritised revamping the midfield department this summer. However, they have been struggling to secure the services of their primary targets.

Initially, United wanted Elliot Anderson, but Manchester City habe won the race. On the other hand, they were reportedly interested in signing Mateus Fernandes and Sandro Tonali, but Tottenham have now bought both of them.

Now, Fichajes state that alongside overhauling the engine room, Man Utd are keen on signing a new left-back to support Luke Shaw and have identified Araujo as a serious option.

The Red Devils sent scouts to watch him in action for Uruguay in the World Cup. Although Marcelo Bielsa’s side displayed poor performances in this competition, he showed glimpses of his qualities, scoring twice and registering a solitary assist in three appearances.

After being impressed by the 26-year-old’s recent eye-catching performances, Chelsea and Tottenham are also interested in him. However, Man Utd have already held formal enquiries over this deal.

With the player’s existing deal set to run until 2029, Sporting aren’t in any rush to sell him, and he has a £68m release clause. However, the Portuguese giants are a selling club and are prepared to let him leave for a fee of around £51m.

Araujo to Man Utd

Araujo is an attack-minded left-back and is also efficient in the LWB position. Furthermore, he can provide cover on the left flank if needed. He is quick and strong, can finish off his chances, and also works hard without possession.

The South American is a highly talented player and has enjoyed great success at Jose Alvalade Stadium in recent years, winning a Primeira Liga title and a Taca de Portugal.

He possesses the necessary physical attributes to flourish in the Premier League. So, he might be a shrewd acquisition for Man Utd should they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Old Trafford club eventually manage to secure his services ahead of next season.