Tottenham Hotspur showing interest in signing West Ham United star Crysencio Summerville

Tottenham Hotspur have secured deals for two world-class players in the last 24 hours, and with Mateus Fernandes’ purchase from West Ham United already announced, confirmation on Sandro Tonali’s arrival from Newcastle United is due soon.

Roberto De Zerbi’s side are well and truly in business in this summer’s transfer window but they are not done yet, with an offensive rebuild now on the cards to follow the midfield duo’s capture alongside those of Marco Senesi and Jan Paul van Hecke.

BBC Sport has reported that West Ham United star Crysencio Summerville is now a top target for Spurs, who will look to bring in a winger after most of their out-wide options underperformed last year or spent significant time out owing to injuries.

Summerville did well at the World Cup with the Netherlands, but following their elimination, his future might be resolved in the near future with the former Leeds United star expected to depart the Hammers after their relegation to the Championship.

Summerville an excellent signing for Spurs

Crysencio Summerville scored seven goals and provided five assists in all competitions for West Ham United, but by playing next to midfielders like Tottenham Hotspur’s, there is every reason to believe he would supersede those numbers.

He is an excellent, unpredictable winger capable of taking on defenders in one-on-one situations. His blistering pace, creativity and shooting make him a key source of goals and assists in the final third, something which Spurs will benefit from.

On Transfermarkt, Summerville is valued at only £30 million but with West Ham United now in the second division and resigned to selling some of their best players, it might be an amount that Tottenham secure his services for with personal terms unlikely to be a big issue either.