Everton interested in signing Manchester City right back Rico Lewis this summer

Everton have announced Hayden Hackney’s signing and a few more could follow between now and the start of the Premier League season as David Moyes looks to guide the club back to the European stage next year.

Graeme Bailey has reported that the Toffees are now keen on signing Manchester City full back Rico Lewis, who could be on the way out of the Etihad Stadium this summer in order to play more regularly.

He is valued at £25 million on Transfermarkt and considering his role with the Sky Blues is limited to being a sporadic option, they might not have very high demands as they hope to create room in the squad to accommodate newer acquisitions.

Lewis a handy asset for Everton

David Moyes already has two right backs at his disposal at Everton heading into next season in Jake O’Brien and Nathan Patterson, but Rico Lewis’ possible signing would significantly bolster the Merseyside outfit.

Lewis is a very promising young player, whose tactical intelligence earned him some vital action in the domestic cups under Pep Guardiola. The 21-year-old, originally a right back, can also play comfortably on the left side or slot into midfield.

The Englishman’s pace and dribbling make a strong offensive option in the back four, while his ability to play as an inverted full back is important as the team can benefit from an extra creative outlet when attacking.

Manchester City’s asking price for Rico Lewis remains to be seen, but if Everton can offer the player guarantees over his role in their squad, agreeing to personal terms and securing the deal might not be a tedious process.