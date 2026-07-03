Liverpool keen on signing USMNT star Malik Tillman from Bayer Leverkusen

Liverpool have confirmed Jeremy Jacquet as the first signing of Andoni Iraola’s reign at the club and a few more new faces could follow the incoming Frenchman with the Reds expected to add quality and depth in other areas of the pitch.

Fichajes has reported that Liverpool are now interested in signing Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Malik Tillman. The 24-year-old is having a solid World Cup with the United States on home soil this year.

He is valued at £25 million on Transfermarkt but Bayer Leverkusen’s asking price might be a higher, especially with the USMNT exceeding expectations under Mauricio Pochettino, and Tilman particularly being handy with a goal and assist against Paraguay.

Tillman would be a key squad player

Mark Tillman is a versatile attacking midfielder, who can play in a deeper-lying position as well as on the left flank, and while Liverpool need to do better with their recruitment to challenge for silverware, the American can be a handy asset too.

His flexibility on the pitch would be key against a low defensive blocks, especially off the bench. Tillman adds energy and a creative spark to his team, with a strong passing accuracy and accurate set-piece deliveries.

Bayer Leverkusen might not stand in his way should he wish to Liverpool in the summer transfer window, whereas the Reds could easily agree personal terms with him thanks to an attractive salary budget at hand.

USMNT’s performances at the World Cup could attract some suitors for Tilman’s services, however, so Liverpool would need to move proactively if they are indeed serious about materialising interest in the player.