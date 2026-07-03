Arsenal remain keen on Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola after scouting Frenchman

Arsenal announced last week that Piero Hincapie had joined the club permanently and with the summer transfer window officially open, Mikel Arteta will look to revamp the squad with a left winger’s recruitment likely to be a top priority.

Football Transfers has reported that the Gunners remain very much interested in signing Paris Saint-Germain star Bradley Barcola and even scouted him in France’s World Cup clash against Sweden in the round of 32 in New York this week.

The 23-year-old graced the occasion with a goal in what has been an impressive campaign for him in North America with two strikes and an assist for Les Bleus so far. PSG are ready to let the forward leave and he is valued at £60 million on Transfermarkt.

Liverpool currently leading Arsenal in Barcola race

Bradley Barcola is not just of interest to Arsenal, but Liverpool as well with the Reds themselves keen on replacing Mohamed Salah. The Premier League giants are viewing his versatility across the final third very favourably.

Even though Arsenal are keen on his services, it is believed that Morgan Rogers’ purchase from Aston Villa is their top priority and should they meet his £130 million price tag, it remains to be seen if they will go for Barcola’s transfer too.

With positive talks being held over Rogers’ signing, it is fair to think that Liverpool are in a more advantageous position to sign Bradley Barcola, who would be an excellent addition to the Premier League in general.

His movement, pace, dribbling and finishing will instantly make him one of the English top flight’s best players and it will be interesting to see where in the Premier League he eventually ends up amidst strong interest from the Gunners and the Reds.