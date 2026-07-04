Everton indicate interest in signing Japanese forward Keito Nakamura this summer

Everton have expressed interest in signing Japanese international winger Keito Nakamura from Reims this summer, according to the BBC.

Nakamura began his football journey in Gamba Osaka’s academy before moving to Europe at 18, spending time on loan at FC Twente, Sint-Truiden, and Juniors OÖ. He later completed a permanent transfer to LASK Linz before joining Reims in 2023.

The 25-year-old enjoyed a superb campaign in France last season, scoring 14 goals and supplying three assists, the highest goal tally of any Reims player.

He has also established himself as an important member of Japan’s national team. Following Kaoru Mitoma’s hamstring injury, the Reims winger was entrusted with the starting left-wing role for Japan at the FIFA World Cup.

Nakamura justified that decision with an impressive tournament, finishing with one goal, one assist, four chances created, and an outstanding 83.3% dribble success rate before Japan’s journey ended with a round-of-32 defeat to five-time world champions Brazil.

His performances have not gone unnoticed, with the BBC reporting that Nakamura has piqued the interest of several Premier League clubs, including Everton.

The report adds that the Merseyside club have made enquiries with the left winger’s entourage to understand the possibility of signing the left winger this summer.

However, Everton are set to face stern competition from Premier League rivals Bournemouth and Fulham in the race to sign the Japanese international this summer, according to the report.

Nakamura to Everton

Following their relegation to the French second division, the BBC reports that the 25-year-old has an agreement with Reims to depart the Stade Auguste-Delaune this summer for the right offer, reportedly around £21m.

Nakamura has consistently posed a major threat in front of goal, reaching double figures for league goals in each of the last two seasons.

His versatility is another major strength, as he is equally comfortable staying wide to stretch opposing defences or drifting into central areas to combine with teammates and exploit pockets of space between the lines.

His statistics in France are equally impressive. Last season, he ranked among the top 25% of wingers for non-penalty goals, successful crosses, completed dribbles, key passes and progressive carries.

Although he has predominantly featured on the left for both club and country, he regularly drives infield onto his stronger right foot.

With other clubs showing interest, Everton will have to act swiftly to secure his signature by triggering his £21m release clause, which is believed to be within the Merseyside club’s reach.