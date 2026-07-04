Everton submit formal offer to sign Atalanta fullback Raoul Bellanova

Everton have expressed interest in signing Atalanta fullback Raoul Bellanova this summer, according to Sport Italia.

Despite having spells with several Italian clubs, including AC Milan, Inter Milan, Cagliari, and Pescara, it was with Torino that Bellanova made his mark.

He featured 41 times for the Turin-based outfit, and his scintillating displays caught the eye before Atalanta swooped to re-sign him in the summer of 2024.

Since then, the 26-year-old has been one of the best wing-backs in Italy. He notably provided 10 assists in 34 Serie A games in his debut season with Atalanta. However, incessant injuries prevented him from building on his outstanding first campaign with the club.

Still, he went on to make 36 appearances in all competitions, which is not exactly bad for a player who had injury setbacks in the second half of last season.

Despite his injury, which is not considered severe, Bellanova showed his qualities whenever called upon, and it’s no surprise he remains a subject of interest in the transfer market.

One of the clubs now eyeing a move for Bellanova is Everton, according to Sport Italia, which claims that the Merseyside club have expressed interest in signing the versatile fullback this summer.

Bellanova to Everton

In a boost to David Moyes’ side, the report adds that the six-cap Italian international is expected to depart Atalanta this summer, although the Toffees will have to battle with Real Sociedad to sign him.

However, it appears the club are looking to steal a march on Sociedad in the race, as Italian journalist Luca Cerchione reports that Everton have submitted a formal £17m offer, plus add-ons, to Atalanta, who have identified Nottingham Forest’s Nicolò Savona as a potential replacement.

Jake O’Brien has served as David Moyes’ preferred right-back since his return to the Merseyside club, yet he has looked uncomfortable at times.

With Seamus Coleman having left the club and Nathan Patterson’s future still uncertain, Everton need more creativity in the final third, making an attack-minded fullback like Bellanova, who also offers defensive reliability, an ideal solution.

According to Sofascore statistics, the Italian averaged almost twice as many key passes per game (0.9) as O’Brien (0.5) from right-back last season.

Defensively, the 26-year-old’s 67% ground duel success rate marks him out as a dependable presence at the back.

Bellanova’s potential arrival would additionally allow O’Brien to return to his preferred role at centre-back, where he is most comfortable.