Arsenal eyeing surprise move for Enzo Fernandez



According to journalist Gianluigi Longari, Arsenal are gathering information about Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez.

The Gunners are aiming to sign a marquee central midfielder this summer, and they have already failed with a verbal £45 million offer for Newcastle United captain Bruno Guimaraes.

Arsenal are poised to return with an improved bid for the Brazil international, but the Magpies could resist his departure after sanctioning Sandro Tonali’s move to Tottenham Hotspur.

Amidst this, Longari has claimed that the Gunners are ‘gathering information’ about Fernandez. Manchester City have likewise done the same despite the signing of Elliot Anderson.

Possible deal

Longari revealed in his update that Real Madrid are Fernandez’s preferred destination, but the La Liga giants have formally closed the door with an official statement on their website.

Los Blancos have clarified that they have no intention of pursuing a deal for the Argentine, who is presently at the World Cup. This means he may have to choose alternative options if he decides to part ways with Chelsea.

Arsenal are yearning for a midfielder with more creativity and Fernandez would be a perfect fit for them, given his vast Premier League experience and good track record with the Blues over the past few seasons.

Fernandez has managed an impressive 48 goal contributions in his last two years at the west London outfit. He was one of the standout performers in a poor league campaign for the club last term.

Aside from his goal involvements, the Argentine has a good passing range and he is someone who likes to press forward when in possession. He would be an ideal foil for Declan Rice in the Arsenal midfield.

Man City are also in the hunt for his services and could swoop for his signature despite landing Anderson. Former Blues manager Enzo Maresca recently took over at the helm and may want a reunion.

Still, the prospect of continuing in London with Arsenal could be a more tempting prospect, but the 25-year-old won’t come on the cheap with Chelsea poised to demand at least £120 million to sanction his departure.

Arsenal have done plenty of business with Chelsea lately, having signed Kai Havertz, Noni Madueke, Kepa Arrizabalaga and Raheem Sterling (on loan). Hence, another big-money swoop for Fernandez can’t be ruled out.