Tottenham ‘serious contenders’ to sign Leipzig star Antonio Nusa

Tottenham Hotspur are ‘serious contenders’ in the race to sign highly rated Norwegian winger Antonio Nusa from RB Leipzig this summer, according to Fussballdaten.

While Yan Diomande garnered significant attention for RB Leipzig’s third-place finish in the Bundesliga and return to the UEFA Champions League, Nusa played an equally crucial role in their success. In only his second season in Germany’s top flight, the Norwegian contributed four goals and three assists, consistently troubling defenders with his blistering pace and exceptional dribbling ability.

The winger also produced a memorable moment this week by scoring a superb goal against Diomande’s Ivory Coast as Norway claimed a 2-1 victory to book their place in the FIFA World Cup round of 16.

Although the Ivorians controlled much of the contest, Nusa changed the game in an instant when he collected a pass from Martin Ødegaard on the left flank, drove inside and curled a magnificent finish into the top-right corner, once again demonstrating his ability to produce moments of brilliance from seemingly nothing.

His individual World Cup campaign at the back of an impressive season with Leipzig have not gone unnoticed, with Fussballadaten reporting that several clubs are set to battle for Nusa’s signature this summer.

‘Serious contenders’

One of the clubs showing interest in Nusa is Tottenham, as per the report, which claims the north London club are among the ‘serious contenders’ in the race to sign the 21-year-old.

In a boost to Spurs, Fussballdaten adds that Leipzig could consider his departure from the Red Bull Arena if they receive offers around £42m, with Roberto De Zerbi’s side closely monitoring the situation.

However, Tottenham are set to face a fierce battle from Newcastle United, Crystal Palace, Juventus, and Bayern Munich in the race to sign the exciting winger this summer, according to the report.

Although his goalscoring record—having yet to score five league goals in a top-flight season—has prompted questions about how well he would cope with the physical demands of the Premier League, Nusa more than compensates with his outstanding ability to beat opponents in one-v-one situations.

His average of 3.0 successful dribbles per 90 minutes ranks third in the Bundesliga, trailing only Yan Diomande of RB Leipzig (4.3) and Ayoube Amaimouni-Echghouyab of Eintracht Frankfurt (3.1).

The exciting winger also contributed immensely off the ball, averaging 7.21 duels won per match this season, highlighting his work rate and competitiveness, which could help him adapt well to the intensity of Premier League football.