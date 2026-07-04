Liverpool lead race to sign Arsenal target Bradley Barcola

Liverpool are reportedly leading the race ahead of Arsenal to sign Paris Saint-Germain forward Bradley Barcola, as per Caught Offside.

Following Mohamed Salah’s departure as a free agent, the Reds currently have Cody Gakpo, Federico Chiesa and Rio Ngumoha as options to deploy on the flanks. Moreover, Victor Muñoz has joined from Osasuna this summer.

However, Chiesa has struggled to flourish in the Premier League since joining from Juventus a couple of years ago. So, his future has been a subject of speculation in this window.

On the other hand, Ngumoha is still very young, and his game time needs to be managed carefully to help him reach his full potential. Gakpo, meanwhile, has also been linked with a move away. So, it appears the Merseyside club are considering adding more wingers ahead of next season.

Initially, they made a move to sign Yan Diomande, but he has rejected a move to Anfield in favour of joining Paris Saint-Germain. Therefore, Liverpool have shifted focus to alternative options.

Now, Caught Offside claim that Liverpool have identified Barcola as a primary target and are ready to go ‘all in’ to lure him away from Parc des Princes. However, nothing is likely to accelerate imminently as he has been playing the World Cup for France and has helped his country reach the last-16.

Battle

PSG are hoping to keep hold of him this summer, with his existing deal set to run until 2028. So, Liverpool have earmarked Said El Mala and Matias Fernandez-Pardo as alternatives if they fail to purchase the Frenchman.

Like Liverpool, Arsenal are also keen on upgrading the left flank and are interested in Barcola. But they have identified Aston Villa star Morgan Rogers as their top target and have already been working to seal the deal.

Therefore, Andoni Iraola’s side are ahead of Mikel Arteta’s side in the race to sign the PSG star, valued at around £60m by Transfermarkt.

Barcola is a highly talented player and has shown glimpses of his qualities for club and country in recent years. So, he would be a great coup for Liverpool should they purchase him by defeating Arsenal in this race.