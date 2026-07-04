Man Utd Transfer News
Man Utd plan to ‘accelerate a move’ to sign Alex Scott
Manchester United are reportedly planning to ‘accelerate a move’ to sign AFC Bournemouth star Alex Scott, as per Football Insider.
After moving to Vitality Stadium from Bristol City in 2023, the 22-year-old initially took time to adapt to the Premier League’s physicality before showing glimpses of his qualities last term.
In 39 appearances across all competitions, the youngster made five goal contributions and guided his side to qualify for next season’s Europa League by finishing sixth in the Premier League.
Having shown glimpses of his qualities in club football, Scott came very close to securing his place in England’s World Cup squad. Unfortunately, Thomas Tuchel eventually decided not to call him up.
However, speculation surrounding his future has been emerging in this window as he has entered the final two years of his current contract.
Now, Football Insider state that after failing to purchase Mateus Fernandes and Elliot Anderson, Man Utd are planning to ‘accelerate a move’ to sign Scott to upgrade the midfield department.
However, it has been widely documented that the Cherries have no intention of letting him leave this summer and are hoping to persuade him to extend his deal.
Scott to Man Utd
After letting Casemiro leave, Man Utd currently have Kobbie Mainoo as the only available midfield option, as Manuel Ugarte is set to remain sidelined for several months due to a serious knee issue.
United have reportedly agreed on a deal to sign Ederson, but the move hasn’t been made official yet, as he has been out with the Brazil national team for the World Cup.
After qualifying for next season’s Champions League, Man Utd are considering signing at least one more midfielder and could even buy another one following Ugarte’s injury.
Scott, valued at around £43m by Transfermarkt, is a highly talented player and showed glimpses of his qualities in the Premier League last campaign.
He is quick, technically sound, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, and is also efficient in defensive contributions. So, he might be a shrewd acquisition for Man Utd should they purchase him.
However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Old Trafford club eventually make a concrete approach to lure him away from Vitality Stadium this summer.
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