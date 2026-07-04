Arsenal send formal enquiry over the signing of Juventus winger Kenan Yildiz

Arsenal have made a left winger’s signing their main priority for the summer transfer window and given that the Premier League season is only six weeks away, work has begun in the background to complete a purchase sooner rather than later.

Turkish Football has reported that the Gunners have already sent a formal enquiry over the signing of Kenan Yildiz from Juventus with the 21-year-old’s future expected to be resolved in the near future after Turkey’s elimination from the World Cup.

On Transfermarkt, Yildiz is valued at £65 million. Despite Juve’s asking price being much higher, they may soften their stance if the player pushes to leave the club having missed out on Champions League football, with the Bianconeri also need to raise funds.

Yildiz a top quality addition for Arsenal

Kenan Yildiz promises to be a solid purchase for Arsenal considering he is one of the best players in Europe on the left flank, and is also capable of operating as a number 10 or as the secondary centre forward in a two-man strike partnership.

He scored 11 goals and provided 10 assists in all competitions last season, and while his campaign with Turkey at the World Cup was underwhelming, there is no denying his sky-high qualities and potential.

Yildiz has rapid pace, mazy dribbling and the ability to take on multiple players. His quick decision-making helps him create numerous chances and get into advantageous goal-scoring positions in the final third.

Juventus have not begun pre-season yet and it will be interesting to see Yildiz’s availability at the time with all signs pointing towards the young winger looking to force a move away from Turin if his employers resist initial approaches from other clubs.