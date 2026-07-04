Man Utd ‘continue to work’ to sign Wolves’ Sam Johnstone

Manchester United reportedly ‘continue to work’ on a deal to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers goalkeeper Sam Johnstone, as per talkSPORT.

Following Andre Onana’s move to Trabzonspor on a season-long loan deal, the Red Devils currently have Senne Lammens, Altay Bayindir and Tom Heaton as goalkeeper options.

However, since moving to Old Trafford from Fenerbahce, Bayindir has struggled to find his feet in the Premier League. So, he is said to be open to leaving to find regular game time.

As a result, the 20-time English champions have started exploring options to replace the Turkish international. Now, talkSPORT state that Man Utd are interested in bringing Johnstone back as they want a homegrown No.2 and ‘continue to work’ on this deal.

Following Wolves’ relegation, the Englishman is open to leaving. He came through United’s academy but never made a Premier League appearance at Old Trafford.

Johnstone, standing at 6ft 4in tall, is a good shot-stopper and good in the air. However, the 33-year-old has had fitness problems in recent years and showed signs of decline last season for Wolves.

He started only 12 Premier League matches, kept no clean sheets, and had a 62% save rate. Moreover, he made an error, which led to a goal.

Considering the goalkeeper still has a contract until 2028, Wolves might demand a transfer fee to let him leave. It is going to be interesting to see whether the Old Trafford club eventually opt to secure his services this summer.

Johnstone to Man Utd

After qualifying for next season’s Champions League, Man Utd are planning to bolster several areas of the squad to challenge on all fronts next campaign.

After Casemiro’s departure, Manuel Ugarte has sustained a serious knee issue and is set to remain sidelined for an extended period. So, Man Utd are considering purchasing three new midfielders.

They have already agreed on a deal to sign Ederson, but the move won’t become official until the end of his World Cup campaign with Brazil.

On the other hand, Michael Carrick is looking to sign a new left-winger to support Matheus Cunha as Marcus Rashford is expected to be sold this summer. Moreover, United are reportedly seeking a new left-back to support Luke Shaw.