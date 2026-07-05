Tottenham & Everton open talks to sign Raoul Bellanova

Tottenham Hotspur and Everton have reportedly made contact to sign Atalanta star Raoul Bellanova, as per Italian outlet TUTTOmercatoWEB.

After being impressed by the 26-year-old’s performances for Torino, La Dea decided to purchase him a couple of years ago. He enjoyed a promising debut campaign at New Balance Arena, making 10 goal contributions and keeping eight clean sheets in 44 appearances across all competitions.

However, he failed to replicate that form last term, registering just two assists and keeping three clean sheets in 36 appearances in all tournaments.

Despite his recent average performances, Bellanova isn’t short of potential suitors at the moment. TMW report that Tottenham are interested in reinforcing the right-back position and have identified the Italian as a serious option.

They have even held talks to enquire about the details of finalising the operation. However, the Lilywhites will have to overcome stiff competition as Everton, Fulham, and Nottingham Forest have also enquired about this deal. Moreover, Napoli are in this race as well.

Atalanta usually play hardball to sell their stars but are prepared to cash-in on Bellanova for a fee of just up to £17m, with the player’s existing deal set to run until 2029.

The former Torino star likes to be deployed in the RWB position but is also comfortable in the right-back position. Furthermore, he can provide cover on the opposite side if needed.

Battle

Bellanova, standing at 6ft 2in tall, is quick, strong, comfortable playing out from the back, efficient in crossing from the flanks, and is also solid in defensive contributions.

Tottenham currently have Pedro Porro and Djed Spence as options to deploy in the right-back position. Considering the Lilywhites have failed to qualify for next season’s European competition, they don’t need to add further depth to this position unless anyone leaves.

On the other hand, Everton have struggled with the right-back position over the years, and David Moyes is seemingly planning to address this issue this summer.

Bellanova is a talented player and is currently at the prime stage of his career. So, he might be a shrewd acquisition for Tottenham or Everton should either club eventually opt to secure his services.