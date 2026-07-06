Everton agree deal to sign Tyrique George from Chelsea

Everton have reached an agreement for the permanent transfer of Tyrique George to the Hill Dickinson Stadium this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

After impressing in Chelsea’s youth ranks, George was brought into the first team fold by former coach Enzo Maresca. He was handed his club debut in the UEFA Conference League against 17-time Swiss champions Servette in 2024.

Since then, he made 36 more appearances for the Blues and played key roles in the club’s Conference League and Club World Cup triumphs before the recently concluded season.

Despite showing promise whenever called upon, the arrivals of Jamie Bynoe-Gittens and Alejandro Garnacho as left-wing options suggested his role in the team would be reduced.

The youngster soon became a subject of keen interest and reportedly came close to joining Fulham last summer before the move fell off.

George went on to join Everton on loan in the winter transfer window. He made 11 appearances for the club and was a constant livewire whenever he was introduced from the bench.

In recent days, Football Talk, citing Ben Jacobs, revealed that Everton are ‘in advanced talks’ to sign George from Chelsea.

A deal has now been struck as Fabrizio Romano reports that Everton have reached an agreement to sign the 20-year-old on a permanent transfer from Chelsea.

Personal terms have also been fully agreed, with the left winger set to sign a long-term contract for an £18m fee plus £6m in add-ons, while a 15% sell-on clause for Chelsea have also been included in the contract, Romano adds.

George to Everton

George’s arrival is also consistent with Everton’s long-term rebuilding strategy.

Since The Friedkin Group assumed control of the club, the emphasis has shifted towards recruiting young talent with significant potential.

While Tyler Dibling and Adam Aznou are still waiting to make a major impact, the expectation is that both will play increasingly important roles in the years ahead.

The same approach was evident in the signing of Hayden Hackney, who arrived at 24 from Middlesbrough.

As a result, despite his limited number of starts last season, George fits into the recruitment model Everton are trying to build.

Another encouraging aspect is his fitness record. The winger has yet to suffer a documented injury during his professional career.

By comparison, Jack Grealish has experienced several injury setbacks since 2020, making George an even more valuable addition from a long-term perspective.