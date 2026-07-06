Man Utd now eyeing move for Andrey Santos

Manchester United are exploring a deal to sign Brazilian midfielder Andrey Santos from Chelsea this summer, as per David Ornstein.

After already bolstering their attack last summer, midfield reinforcement is expected to be United’s priority for the ongoing transfer window.

Their pursuit of a new midfielder has been further reinforced by Casemiro’s departure after his contract expired last month and by Manuel Ugarte’s serious injury on international duty during Uruguay’s 1–0 World Cup defeat to Spain.

The club are now accelerating efforts to bolster their midfield ranks, with only Kobbie Mainoo available as a central midfielder.

United have already agreed a deal to sign Ederson from Atalanta and have now set their sights on Chelsea’s Santos as their next target.

This is according to David Ornstein, who claims the Red Devils are exploring a possible deal to sign the 22-year-old this summer.

Amid keen interest from Michael Carrick’s side, Chelsea would be open to the midfielder’s departure, although a deal will depend on his valuation, Ornstein adds.

Casemiro replacement?

It appears United are already accelerating their efforts to sign him, as Fabrizio Romano, in a separate update, reports that the 13-time Premier League champions have held initial talks with the six-cap Brazil international’s representatives about his potential transfer to Old Trafford this summer.

United had been heavily linked with West Ham United’s Mateus Fernandes before Tottenham Hotspur trumped them to sign the Portuguese international.

United’s interest in Andrey Santos suggests the club are targeting a midfielder capable of dictating play while also providing a strong defensive presence.

In that regard, Santos appears to be an ideal fit and shares several stylistic traits with Bruno Fernandes. Both are accomplished progressive passers who can drive their teams forward from midfield while also possessing the tenacity and physicality to consistently come out on top in defensive duels.

Statistics from last season placed the Brazilian among the very best passers in the Premier League. According to FOTMOB, he completed a sky-high 90.1% of his passes at an astronomical rate of 51.49 per game. Defensively, he won 62.0% of his duels at an equally high rate of 5.38 per game.

Santos would undoubtedly be a quality addition to United’s midfield, but whether they meet Chelsea’s valuation remains to be seen, as the Blues are expected to demand a fee well above his £34m Transfermarkt valuation.