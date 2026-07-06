Tottenham open talks to sign Rafael Leao

Tottenham Hotspur are plotting an audacious swoop to sign Rafael Leão from AC Milan this summer, according to TEAMtalk.

Leão, valued at £42m by Transfermarkt, has established himself as one of Europe’s most electrifying wide players since swapping Lille OSC for AC Milan in the summer of 2019.

While Milan have been unable to recapture that title-winning form since 2021-22, Leão has continued to produce consistently high-level displays and contributed meaningfully to Milan’s 2024–25 Supercoppa Italiana triumph.

However, in the recently concluded season, he came under increased scrutiny following several on-field disputes, including tense exchanges with teammates, former head coach Massimiliano Allegri, and sections of the Milan supporters.

With the criticism continuing to mount, Leão has acknowledged that he is ready for ‘a new chapter’ away from Milan, prompting several clubs to keep a close watch on his situation.

One of the clubs now eyeing a move for Leão is Tottenham, according to TEAMtalk, which reports that the north London club are exploring a deal to sign the left winger this summer.

Leão open to Spurs move

Roberto De Zerbi is looking to add a new left winger to his squad and has included Leão as a viable option, citing his experience, profile and game-changing ability, according to the report.

The report adds that Spurs are already stepping up their efforts to sign him, having opened talks with his entourage about a potential move to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

It appears the prospect of the move piques Leão’s interest, as TEAMtalk adds that the 27-year-old would ‘seriously consider’ signing for the 2024-25 Europa League winners should an agreement be reached with Milan, in what would be a blow to other interested clubs like Arsenal and Manchester United.

Spurs have been the most ambitious side in the ongoing transfer window, already adding up to six players to their squad, including Martin Dubravka, Marcos Senesi, Andy Robertson, Jan Paul van Hecke and Mateus Fernandes, while Sandro Tonali was officially unveiled by the club earlier on Monday.

Leão would be an even more ambitious addition to the manager’s attack as the manager looks to assemble a title-challenging squad for next season.