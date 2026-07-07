Everton submit ‘concrete offer’ to sign Christian Kofane

Everton have submitted a ‘concrete offer’ to sign Christian Kofane from Bayer Leverkusen this summer, according to Africa Foot.

Kofane experienced his first spell in European football after joining Albacete Balompié from Cameroonian side AS Nylon in 2024.

The striker enjoyed a breakthrough second half of the 2024/25 campaign, scoring eight goals in 20 appearances following the winter break, a run of form that attracted widespread interest before Leverkusen won the race for his signature last summer.

Since arriving at the BayArena, he has developed into one of the most exciting young forwards not only in the Bundesliga but across Europe.

In the recently concluded campaign, he scored seven goals and provided nine assists across all competitions.

Everton fans may have seen a glimpse of his capabilities against a Premier League opponent in last season’s UEFA Champions League round of 16 clash against finalist Arsenal, where he constantly caused problems for William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhães over the two-legged tie.

Kofane is expected to attract significant interest this summer, but it appears Everton are looking to steal a march on rivals, as Africa Foot reports that the Merseyside club have submitted a ‘concrete offer’ to sign the 19-year-old.

Kofane to Everton

The Toffees have had a long-standing interest in the Cameroonian before his move to Leverkusen and have kept close tabs on him since then, the report adds.

His performances over the year have piqued the interest of several clubs, including Premier League champions Arsenal, Newcastle United, and Barcelona, but Everton have decided to make a formal move by submitting an offer, according to the report.

Everton’s centre-forwards struggled last season, with none of their current options recording double figures in goals, prompting the need for a more prolific option.

While there are understandable concerns over whether signing the 19-year-old would pay off, given his inexperience and return of just 15 goals in 64 appearances, the upside to his game is immense. His continued links with some of Europe’s biggest clubs also suggest he has the potential to become a world-class player.

The 6ft 2in centre-forward fits the youth-driven recruitment strategy adopted by The Friedkin Group since its takeover of the club in 2024. This policy has already brought in several exciting young talents, including Tyler Dibling, Adam Aznou, Hayden Hackney, and, most recently, Tyrique George.

While the figures involved in Everton’s offer are not mentioned by Africa Foot, there is an expectation that the fee could exceed his current £34m valuation on Transfermarkt.