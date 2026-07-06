Tottenham keen on signing Man City forward Savinho

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly keen on signing Manchester City star Savinho, as per transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Lilywhites currently have Mathys Tel, Wilson Odobert, Mohammed Kudus and Dejan Kulusevski as options to deploy on the flanks. However, Odobert, Kudus, and Kulusevski have had fitness problems.

Moreover, Tel is still very young and needs time to develop. Therefore, the North London club are seemingly planning to upgrade the flanks this summer.

On his YouTube channel, Romano states that Tottenham have identified Savinho as a serious target and have been working hard to secure his services.

The Lilywhites hold a long-standing interest in the Brazilian as they initially attempted to purchase him last summer, but the Citizens refused to let him leave.

The 22-year-old is valued at around £30m by Transfermarkt and still has a contract until 2031. Therefore, Man City are likely to demand a big fee to sell him this summer.

Savinho is a left-footed versatile forward as he is comfortable on either flank. He is quick, technically sound, and can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas. Moreover, he is efficient in delivering excellent crosses from the flanks and works hard without possession.

Savinho to Tottenham

After moving to the Etihad Stadium a couple of years ago, the South American showed glimpses of his qualities in his debut campaign, making 14 goal contributions across all competitions.

However, he struggled to find regular game time under Pep Guardiola last term, with fitness problems being a key reason. Still, he made six goal contributions in all tournaments and helped his side win the FA Cup and Carabao Cup.

Despite his recent struggles, Savinho is a highly talented player and possesses the potential to reach the top. So, he might be a shrewd acquisition for Tottenham should they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually manage to lure him away from the Etihad Stadium this summer.

Meanwhile, after finishing 17th in the last two Premier League campaigns, Tottenham have been very busy in this window to hand Roberto De Zerbi the necessary tools to achieve success next season.