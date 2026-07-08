Man Utd ‘seriously considering’ signing Orlando Gill

Manchester United are ‘seriously considering’ signing Paraguay goalkeeper Orlando Gill, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

Since joining Argentinian side San Lorenzo from Paraguayan team Sportivo San Lorenzo a couple of years ago, the 26-year-old has established himself as a key starter.

He has come into the spotlight having displayed impressive performances for Las Albirrojas in the World Cup, helping his country reach the last-16 before losing to France.

In five appearances, he kept two clean sheets with a 79% save rate. Gill guided his team to beat Germany in the last-32 by saving two penalties during the shootout.

Now, Fichajes state that Man Utd are planning to reinforce the goalkeeping department this summer and are ‘seriously considering’ signing Gill after being impressed by his recent eye-catching performances.

The player is valued at around £5m by Transfermarkt and his existing deal is set to run until the end of 2027. San Lorenzo would be forced to cash-in on him this summer if a club of United’s stature ultimately make a move for him.

Gill is a 6ft 6in tall left-footed goalkeeper. He is an excellent shot-stopper, good in the air, and is efficient in saving penalties. The 26-year-old is still very young and isn’t a finished article yet.

Gill to Man Utd

Following Andre Onana’s loan move to Trabzonspor, the Red Devils currently have Senne Lammens, Altay Bayindir and Tom Heaton as goalkeeper options.

Since moving to Old Trafford from Royal Antwerp, Lammens has established himself as a regular starter. So, Bayindir is said to be open to leaving to play regularly.

As a result, it has been suggested that the 20-time English champions are keen on purchasing a new goalkeeper. Gill is a talented player and could be a shrewd acquisition for Man Utd should they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether Michael Carrick’s side eventually make a concrete approach to secure his services during this offseason.

Meanwhile, apart from bolstering the last line of defence, Man Utd are keen on revamping the midfield department. Moreover, reinforcing the left side is also on Carrick’s agenda, and a plethora of names have been linked with a move to Old Trafford in recent weeks.