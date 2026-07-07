Tottenham ‘keep thinking’ about signing Cody Gakpo

Tottenham Hotspur reportedly ‘keep thinking’ about signing Liverpool star Cody Gakpo, as per transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano.

After avoiding relegation on the final day of last season, the Lilywhites have been one of the busiest clubs during the early stages of this summer’s transfer window.

Initially, Tottenham focused on addressing their defensive frailties, signing Jan Paul van Hecke, Andrew Robertson and Marcos Senesi. After that, they turned their attention to revamping the engine room, purchasing Mateus Fernandes and Sandro Tonali.

The North London club have already splashed around £230m. But it has been suggested that they won’t stop their transfer business just yet, as they are now considering bolstering the attacking department.

On his YouTube channel, Romano states that Tottenham ‘really appreciate’ Gakpo and ‘keep thinking’ about him. So, they could make a move to secure his services over the coming weeks.

However, with the Dutchman’s existing deal set to run until 2030, Liverpool have no intention of parting ways with him, having allowed Mohamed Salah to leave for free.

The 27-year-old is valued at around £52m by Transfermarkt, and Tottenham will have to launch an unrefusable proposal to persuade the Merseyside club to cash-in on him.

Gakpo to Tottenham

The journalist claims that, apart from the Netherlands international, Tottenham are also interested in Manchester City forward Savinho to bolster the frontline.

Gakpo is a 6ft 4in tall right-footed left-winger but is also comfortable providing cover centrally if needed. He is quick, strong, technically sound, and can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas.

Since moving to Anfield from PSV Eindhoven, the Dutchman has shown glimpses of his qualities in the Premier League in recent years.

After proving his worth in club football, Gakpo has secured his place in the Netherlands national team’s starting line-up, helping his country reach the World Cup last-32 before losing to Morocco on penalties.

He is a top-class player and is currently at the prime stage of his career. Therefore, Gakpo would be a great coup for Tottenham should they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually manage to lure him away from Anfield before the start of next season.