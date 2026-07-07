Man Utd & Arsenal eye move to sign Bournemouth’s Rayan

Manchester United and Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing AFC Bournemouth forward Rayan, as per a recent report.

The Red Devils decided to reinforce the right flank by purchasing Bryan Mbeumo from Brentford last summer. He enjoyed a promising debut campaign, scoring 12 goals and registering three assists in 34 appearances across all competitions last term.

Moreover, the Cameroonian international even helped his side qualify for next season’s Champions League by finishing third in the Premier League.

Apart from him, United currently have Amad Diallo as a right-wing option. However, the former Atalanta star displayed inconsistent performances last season, making five goal contributions in 32 Premier League appearances.

Now, as per a recent report (via Givemesport), Man Utd are planning to purchase a new right-sided forward and have identified Rayan as a serious option. They have been keeping a close eye on his development before making a potential swoop.

However, the Old Trafford club will have to overcome fierce competition to seal the deal as Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain are also in this race. The Gunners have even held internal discussions to purchase him.

The Brazilian joined Bournemouth from Vasco da Gama last winter. So, he still has a contract until 2031, and the Cherries have no intention of parting ways with him this summer. He has an £87m release clause, and it will only become active next year.

Battle

The Bournemouth star is a left-footed right-winger. He showed glimpses of his qualities in the Premier League last campaign and possesses the potential to become a top-class forward in the future.

After proving his worth in club football, he has secured his place in the Brazilian national team’s starting line-up, helping his country reach the World Cup last-16 before losing to Norway.

So, he might be a shrewd acquisition for Arsenal or Man Utd should either club purchase him.

However, Bukayo Saka has been an undisputed starter in Mikel Arteta’s starting line-up over the years, and Arsenal bought Noni Madueke from Chelsea last summer to support the Hale End graduate. Therefore, the North London club don’t need to sign a new right-winger in this window.