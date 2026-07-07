Liverpool and Manchester United interested in signing Juventus midfielder Khephren Thuram

Liverpool and Manchester United are interested in revamping their midfields during the summer transfer window as both Premier League rivals look to add greater depth and quality having worked with very limited options last season.

Italian source Tutto Sport has reported that the English giants are both keen on signing Juventus midfielder Khephren Thuram, who could leave the Old Lady of Turin prior to the start of next season.

Juve have missed out on Champions League qualification for 2026/27, consequent to which some of their key players might leave the club. With finances also needing to be balanced, the Bianconeri are ready to sell Thuram for £43 million.

Liverpool likelier to sign Thuram

Manchester United are hoping to announce Ederson’s signing from Atalanta shortly and might then switch their attention towards signing a more defensive profile, with the likes of Aurelien Tchouameni being linked with a switch to Old Trafford.

Having said that, Liverpool might resultantly have the upper hand as they look to sign Khephren Thuram from Juventus, with the French international promising to be a high quality box-to-box signing for the Reds’ midfield.

Thuram’s reading of the game, especially in defensive situations, makes him a very important player. His stamina, pressing and physique helps him outmuscle opponents to win possession back and he also has a strong aerial ability under his belt.

When playing in possession, he has great hold-up play, close control and an ability to break the lines with his dribbling or passing. After Alexis Mac Allister struggled for form last season, the 25-year-old would be an exciting and long-term acquisition at Anfield.

Given that Liverpool are set to play in the Champions League next season and have stronger financial means than Juventus, personal terms between them and Thuram might not pose much of a problem.