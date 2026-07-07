Arsenal in contact with agents of Bayer Leverkusen star Christian Kofane over possible summer move

Arsenal are imminently expected to sign a left winger during the summer transfer window but several other areas of the squad could be rebuilt as well as Mikel Arteta looks for better offensive options next season.

One of the positions worth keeping an eye on is the number nine role. Viktor Gyokeres did a decent job last season with 21 goals but his general gameplay has left a bit to be desired, so the addition of some competition remains on the cards.

German source Bild has reported that Arsenal have already got in touch with the agents of Bayer Leverkusen forward Christian Kofane, who is believed to be a solid long-term addition after scoring seven goals and assisting six times last season.

While his exact asking price remains to be seen, those close to the 19-year-old believe he is a player with the calibre and potential to cost £85 million, though it is fair to say the Gunners would not pay as much of an amount for a secondary option.

Kofana could be a good addition to the Premier League

Christian Kofane promises to be a valuable buy for Arsenal. It will be interesting to see how much they are willing to spend on his services, however, and whether the Cameroonian international is prepared to accept a sporadic role in his formative years.

Nevertheless, he would be a good signing for the Gunners and help Mikel Arteta with depth in the striker’s position. His aerial prowess, strong physicality, intelligent movement in the box and clinical finishing will be a massive bonus for the Londoners.

Even though Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus have played interchangeably with Viktor Gyokeres down the middle of attack, the German is naturally a number 10, whereas the latter could leave the club, therefore opening the door for a new centre forward.

It remains to be seen if Arsenal take the necessary steps to materialise their interest in the player after opening talks with his representatives in the very recent past.