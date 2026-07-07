Liverpool eyeing swap deal to sign Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton

Liverpool have only signed Jeremy Jacquet so far in the summer but might soon turn their attention to rebuilding other areas of the case, with their midfield and offence in serious need of better quality and depth too.

Danny Gallagher has reported that the Reds are prepared to materialise their interest in Crystal Palace star Adam Wharton, who is expected to depart Selhurst Park in the summer transfer window amidst interest from the Premier League’s top clubs.

Wharton’s asking price is set at £60 million although the Reds are hoping to cheapen the price of the deal by suggesting the possibility of a swap deal. Harvey Elliott is believed to be the player who might make his way to London.

Wharton’s qualities key for Liverpool

Under Arne Slot last season, a late surge in form saw Liverpool earn a Champions League berth for the upcoming campaign but that’s not to say they were underwhelming and lacklustre in the creative department.

Florian Wirtz did not play to the best of his abilities and offered more in the final third anyways, so Adam Wharton’s addition in midfield would give the Reds much-needed control, unpredictability and creativity.

His ability to dictate tempo, distribute the ball and create chances with his pinpoint passing would benefit Andoni Iraola’s setup based on leveraging transitions, whereas his late runs into the box would also make him a goal threat at Anfield.

Manchester United were believed to have been keen on him but have cooled interest lately, as have Manchester City after signing Elliot Anderson. As a result, Liverpool could get their man without much competition although it remains to be seen if their offer of a swap deal works out or they are required to match Wharton’s asking price in cash.