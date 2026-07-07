Liverpool & Arsenal plot swoop to sign Gilberto Mora

Liverpool and Arsenal are reportedly planning to make a move to sign Club Tijuana youngster Gilberto Mora, as per Mexican outlet El Universal.

The Reds decided to reinforce the creative midfield position by purchasing Florian Wirtz for a huge fee last summer. He enjoyed a stellar campaign for Bayer Leverkusen during the 2024/25 season, making 30 goal contributions in 45 appearances across all competitions.

However, the German endured a tough debut campaign in the Premier League last term, scoring seven goals and registering eight assists in 49 matches in all tournaments. The 23-year-old even displayed average performances for Germany in the World Cup.

Apart from Wirtz, the Merseyside club currently have Dominik Szoboszlai as an option to deploy in the creative midfield position. He enjoyed a stellar campaign last term, although Liverpool displayed inconsistent performances. In 53 appearances across all competitions, the 25-year-old scored 13 goals and registered 12 assists.

Now, while citing and translating the print version of El Universal, Sport Witness report that Liverpool are considering purchasing a new creative midfielder and have identified Mora as a serious option after being impressed by his recent eye-catching performances.

However, the Reds will have to overcome stiff competition to finalise the operation as Arsenal are also in this race.

Club Tijuana are resigned to losing the 17-year-old and are planning to include a £18m release clause in his contract. Arsenal and Liverpool are ‘most prepared’ to secure his services by triggering the clause.

Battle

Mora has burst into the spotlight, having delivered impressive performances for Mexico at the World Cup, helping his country reach the last 16 before losing to England.

The youngster is a versatile player as he is comfortable in the creative midfield and box-to-box roles. Furthermore, he can provide cover on the left flank if needed.

Arsenal currently have Martin Odegaard, Eberechi Eze and Ethan Nwaneri as options to deploy in the creative midfield position. So, the Gunners don’t need to invest more to add further depth to this position unless anyone leaves.

Mora is a highly talented player and possesses the potential to reach the top. So, he would be a great coup for Arsenal or Liverpool should either club purchase him.