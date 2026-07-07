Chelsea in talks to sign Karim Coulibaly from Werder Bremen

Chelsea are in talks to sign highly rated German centre-back Karim Coulibaly from Werder Bremen this summer, according to TEAMtalk.

The 18-year-old was a regular presence in the senior squad throughout pre-season before making his first-team debut as a late substitute in a defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt last August.

Since then, he has enjoyed a meteoric rise in Germany, making 27 appearances in his first full season.

It was a challenging season for Bremen. They were primed for relegation, but resolute displays from the team, including from Coulibaly, helped the club survive the drop by just three points in the recently concluded campaign.

Those displays have now put him on the radar of several clubs, including Chelsea, according to TEAMtalk, which reports that the Blues have entered the race to sign Coulibaly this summer.

It appears Chelsea are already stepping up their efforts to sign the 19-year-old, as the report adds that the London giants have opened talks to discuss his potential transfer to Stamford Bridge.

New boss Xabi Alonso is looking to bolster his backline, and Coulibaly fits into the profile of a ball-playing centre-back to thrive under the manager’s possession-based style of play, according to the report.

While Chelsea want to add more experienced defenders to their squad, the report adds that they remain on the lookout for young, exciting prospects, and the 6ft 3in star fits into their youth-driven recruitment strategy.

Exciting prospect

However, the West Londoners are not alone in the race and will have to battle with Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain, Newcastle United, Napoli, Marseille, Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid for the Germany U21 international, TEAMtalk adds.

There’s no shortage of promising centre-back talent already on Chelsea’s books, spanning both the academy setup and the senior squad.

Josh Acheampong has now established himself as a permanent member of the senior squad, while Mamadou Sarr remains firmly in the club’s long-term plans after returning from his loan spell with Strasbourg.

Back in November, the Blues struck a preliminary deal to bring in highly rated Colombian centre-back Deinner Ordóñez from Independiente del Valle once he reaches 18, adding further depth to what’s already a young and talented defensive pool.

Although pursuing a talented youngster like Coulibaly would fit Chelsea’s recruitment model, the club’s more pressing need is an experienced, dependable centre-back who can make an immediate impact.

Hence, rather than paying his reported £34-42m valuation, the club should instead channel it into a more experienced option.