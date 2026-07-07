Man Utd battling with Chelsea over deal to sign Tyler Adams

Manchester United are in a battle with Chelsea over a deal to sign Tyler Adams from Bournemouth this summer, according to Ekrem Konur.

Adams has earned a reputation as one of the Premier League’s most dominant holding midfielders since his first move to England from RB Leipzig. Alongside his physical presence, he offers outstanding technical quality, as evidenced by his spectacular goal from the halfway line against Sunderland last November.

Adams, described as ‘magnificent’ by former Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola, played in four of the USMNT’s five World Cup games over the past few weeks, and he was one of Mauricio Pochettino’s most reliable players in the tournament until their elimination in the round of 16 against Belgium.

At the tournament, his 89.4% pass success rate ranked among the highest, while his 66.7% dribble success rate showed his reliability in wriggling free of opponents when advancing the ball.

Adams’s performances at the World Cup come as no surprise following an outstanding Premier League campaign with Bournemouth, where he played a key role in the Cherries’ record 18-game unbeaten streak that ultimately secured their qualification to Europe in 127 years.

Now, according to Ekrem Konur, Man Utd have expressed interest in signing the United States international this summer.

The Red Devils’ recruitment department views his Premier League experience, leadership and dynamism as qualities that could bolster their squad, Konur adds.

However, the 20-time English champions face stern competition from Chelsea, according to the journalist, who claims the London giants have expressed interest in signing the 27-year-old this summer.

‘Magnificent’ midfielder

Midfield reinforcement is expected to take centre stage in United’s transfer activity during the ongoing summer transfer window.

A move for at least one new midfielder is further prompted by Casemiro’s departure, following the expiration of his contract last month.

In addition, Manuel Ugarte has come under intense scrutiny for his inconsistent performances, and his recent injury in Uruguay’s clash against Spain has further prompted a search for a new midfielder in case he doesn’t recover in time for next season.

As such, United have already reportedly agreed a deal to sign Ederson from Atalanta, and other potential midfield targets are being courted.

Although Bournemouth are likely to demand a fee well above his £21m Transfermarkt valuation, Adams could be a quality cut-price option to other targets like Andrey Santos and Aurélien Tchouaméni, who are expected to command astronomical fees.