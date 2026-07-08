Tottenham now eyeing move to sign PSG starlet Ibrahim Mbaye

Tottenham Hotspur are closely monitoring Paris Saint-Germain winger Ibrahim Mbaye ahead of a possible summer swoop, according to Santi Aouna.

Having come through PSG’s youth setup, Mbaye forced his way into the senior fold remarkably early. Back in August 2024, aged just 16 years and 205 days, he became the youngest player ever to start a competitive fixture for the Parisian outfit, going on to make 24 appearances that season.

His reputation grew even further at the January Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco. Having switched allegiance from France to Senegal late the previous year, he went on to shine as one of the standout names at the tournament, playing a crucial part as the Teranga Lions lifted the trophy.

He was also included in Malick Thiaw’s 26-man squad for the FIFA World Cup, where he netted on his debut in the 3-1 defeat to France, becoming not just the youngest Senegalese but also the youngest African to score in the tournament at 18 years and 142 days.

He also impressed in other metrics, completing 87.1% of his passes, winning 6.39 duels per game, and creating 2.90 chances per game at the World Cup.

Now, according to Santi Aouna, Mbaye is looking to depart the Parc des Princes this summer, with several clubs now showing interest.

Exciting forward

One of the clubs looking to sign the right winger is Tottenham, as per the French transfer expert, who claims the North London club are keeping tabs on him ahead of a potential summer swoop.

It appears Mbaye might not be the club’s priority target for the summer, as Aouna clarifies that Spurs’ interest at this stage is not pronounced.

Still, Tottenham are set to face stern competition in the race for Mbaye’s signature as other clubs, including Aston Villa, are ‘very interested’ in signing the Senegalese international this summer, Aouna adds.

Spurs have been the busiest side in the ongoing transfer window as they look to embark on an ambitious project under Roberto De Zerbi following back-to-back 17th-place finishes.

They have added Andy Robertson, Marcos Senesi, and Jan Paul van Hecke to bolster their backline, while Mateus Fernandes and Sandro Tonali have also joined in record-breaking deals.

Mbaye could hand De Zerbi a viable right winger who is a consistent attacking threat without breaking the bank, as PSG are unlikely to demand an offer significantly higher than his £25m Transfermarkt valuation.