Man Utd showing ‘strong’ interest in signing Andriy Lunin

Manchester United are reportedly showing ‘strong’ interest in signing Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

Since moving to the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu from Ukrainian side Zorya Luhansk, the 27-year-old has enjoyed great success, winning two La Liga titles, as many Champions League trophies, and numerous other major cup competitions over the years.

However, he has struggled to establish himself as the first-choice goalkeeper as Thibaut Courtois has been an undisputed starter since joining from Chelsea.

So, Fichajes states that Lunin is ‘seriously considering’ leaving the Spanish capital to play regularly at this stage of his career. Initially, Inter Milan expressed their interest in the Ukrainian international.

However, ‘in recent hours’, Man Utd are showing ‘strong’ interest in him and could make a concrete approach to secure his services over the coming weeks.

After appointing Jose Mourinho as the new manager, Real Madrid are keen on revamping the squad this summer to achieve success next season.

However, the Spanish giants reportedly need to raise funds by selling stars before making further new acquisitions, having already signed Marc Cucurella, Bernardo Silva, Denzel Dumfries and Ibrahima Konaté.

Lunin to Man Utd

Lunin still has a contract until 2030, so Real Madrid are in a strong position to demand a sizable amount of money to let him leave.

Since moving to Old Trafford from Royal Antwerp, Senne Lammens has been a regular starter in goal. Altay Bayindir played as a backup option last term, but he is said to be open to leaving to play regularly.

As a result, Man Utd have been exploring options to replace the Turkish international. Lunin is a talented player and has shown glimpses of his qualities at the highest level in recent years.

He is a 6ft 3in tall right-footed player and is an excellent shot-stopper. Moreover, he is comfortable playing out from the back and good in the air.

So, he would be a shrewd acquisition for Man Utd should they purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the 20-time English champions eventually manage to secure his services in this transfer window.