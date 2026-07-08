Everton interested in signing Man City’s Rico Lewis

Everton are reportedly planning to make a move to sign Manchester City defender Rico Lewis, as per Football Insider.

After coming through the Citizens’ youth system, the 21-year-old made his first team debut back in 2022. He enjoyed great success under Pep Guardiola over the last few years, winning two Premier League titles, a Champions League trophy, and several other major cup competitions.

However, the youngster has struggled to secure his place in the starting line-up, commencing only 12 matches across all competitions last campaign. Still, he made five goal contributions.

Now, Football Insider state that Man City’s new manager, Enzo Maresca, might be open to cashing-in on Lewis this summer, and Everton have identified him as a serious option, with David Moyes keen on addressing the right-back problems.

Seamus Coleman and Nathan Patterson were the main right-back options Moyes had last term, but both struggled with fitness problems. So, Jake O’Brien provided cover in this position, although he is a centre-back by trait.

Moyes even deployed James Garner to support O’Brien at times. Coleman has left the club for free this summer, and Patterson could leave over the coming weeks.

Lewis is valued at around £24m by Transfermarkt and still has a contract until 2030. Therefore, Man City are in a strong position to demand a big fee for him.

Lewis to Everton

Lewis is a technically gifted player and is comfortable playing in the right-back position as well as the deeper midfield roles. He is quick, extremely comfortable with possession, can play threading passes between the lines, has an eye for long-range passing, and is efficient in defensive contributions.

However, Moyes likes having physical players, and Lewis, standing at 5ft 7in, doesn’t have a strong physical stature. So, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Merseyside club eventually opt to secure his services.

Despite his diminutive stature, he is a top-class talent and possesses high potential. He has even shown glimpses of his qualities at the highest level in recent years.

Therefore, Lewis would be a great coup for Moyes’ side should they eventually manage to lure him to the Hill Dickinson Stadium ahead of next campaign.