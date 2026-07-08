Everton plot swoop to sign Tottenham’s Djed Spence

Everton are reportedly interested in signing Tottenham Hotspur star Djed Spence, as per The Athletic.

After joining the Lilywhites from Middlesbrough back in 2022, the 25-year-old initially struggled to break into the starting line-up. So, he went out on loan on a few occasions to play regularly and develop his career.

However, Spence has been featuring consistently for the North London club in recent campaigns, helping his side win the Europa League last year.

After showcasing glimpses of his qualities in the Premier League, he has secured his place in England’s World Cup squad, helping his country reach the quarter-final.

Now, The Athletic report that Everton are considering reinforcing the right-back position this summer and have earmarked Spence as a serious option.

The defender is valued at around £26m by Transfermarkt and still has a contract until 2029. So, Tottenham aren’t in any rush to sell him, and Everton will have to launch a lucrative proposal to persuade them to let him leave.

If they eventually fail to sign Spence, the Merseyside club have identified Arsenal star Ben White and Strasbourg’s Guela Doue as potential alternative options.

However, the Ivory Coast international is likely to be very expensive, while White has struggled with fitness problems over the last few months.

Spence to Everton

Spence is a versatile right-footed fullback as he is comfortable on either flank. He is quick, strong, good in the air, comfortable playing out from the back, and is efficient in defensive contributions.

The Toffees have struggled with right-back issues over the last few years, and following Seamus Coleman’s departure as a free agent, David Moyes is said to be keen on reinforcing the right side of the defence.

Spence has shown glimpses of his qualities in the Premier League in recent times and is currently at the prime stage of his career. Therefore, he might be a shrewd acquisition for Everton should they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether David Moyes’ side eventually make a concrete approach to lure him to the Hill Dickinson Stadium during this offseason.

Meanwhile, apart from addressing the right-back problems, Everton have already signed Hayden Hackney to bolster the midfield and are keen on purchasing a new striker.