Man Utd make contact to sign Chelsea’s Andrey Santos

Manchester United have reportedly made contact to sign Chelsea midfielder Andrey Santos, as per transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano.

After moving to Stamford Bridge from Vasco da Gama in 2023, the 22-year-old initially struggled to break into the starting line-up. So, he went out on loan on a couple of occasions to play regularly and develop his career.

The Brazilian enjoyed a promising campaign for Strasbourg during the 2024/25 season, scoring 11 goals and registering four assists in 34 appearances across all competitions.

After being impressed by his performances, the Blues decided to keep him, but he only featured as a rotational option last term, starting 25 matches. Still, the defensive midfielder made seven goal contributions in all tournaments.

Now, on his YouTube channel, Romano states that despite Santos’ struggles to break into Chelsea’s starting line-up, Man Utd are interested in signing him.

The Red Devils have already held talks with the player’s representatives multiple times to secure his services, with Michael Carrick prioritising revamping the midfield department this summer.

It has been suggested that, having failed to find regular game time, Santos is open to leaving this summer, and Chelsea are prepared to cash-in on him.

Santos to Man Utd

However, with his existing deal set to run until 2030, the West London club are in a strong position to demand a big fee and want more than £30m.

Santos is comfortable playing in the defensive midfield and box-to-box roles. He is technically sound, tidy in possession, reads the game well, and is efficient in defensive contributions.

Despite his recent struggles, Santos is a highly talented player and possesses the potential to reach the top. So, he might be a shrewd acquisition for Man Utd should they purchase him.

Following Casemiro’s departure and Manuel Ugarte’s serious knee issue, United have been left with Kobbie Mainoo as their only midfield option. Therefore, Carrick is said to be keen on purchasing three new midfielders, having qualified for next season’s Champions League.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Old Trafford club eventually manage to lure Santos away from Stamford Bridge before the start of next season.