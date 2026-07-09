Andoni Iraola wants Liverpool to sign Enzo Fernandez

Liverpool are plotting an ambitious swoop to sign Enzo Fernández from Chelsea this summer, according to Fichajes.

Chelsea endured a disappointing second half of last season, with their performances and results attracting heavy criticism from both supporters and members of the squad.

Fernández was among the most outspoken players, publicly voicing his disappointment over the club’s decision to dismiss Enzo Maresca.

The midfielder reiterated those frustrations after Chelsea’s 3-0 UEFA Champions League defeat to Paris Saint-Germain, comments that ultimately resulted in a two-match suspension in April.

He said, ‘Obviously, it was a departure that hurt us a lot because we had an identity. He gave us an order, even though, as is the way of football, sometimes it’s good and bad.

‘But he always had a very clear identity when it came to training and playing, and obviously his departure hurt us a lot, especially in the middle of the season; it cuts everything short.’

Now, according to Fichajes, Chelsea have given the green light to Fernandez’s exit from Stamford Bridge this summer, sparking interest from other clubs.

One of the clubs showing interest in Fernandez is Liverpool, as per the report, which claims that the club’s new boss, Andoni Iraola, has personally requested that the club sign the 25-year-old.

Audacious swoop

The former Bournemouth manager wants to improve the technical and ball-playing qualities of his team, with Fernandez being identified as a viable option, Fichajes adds.

Liverpool now want to act swiftly to complete the deal, with the Spanish outlet adding that the club are evaluating viable salary options for the Argentine and a payment proposal to Chelsea, who have placed a £102m valuation on the former River Plate and Benfica star.

However, the Reds face stern competition from Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus and Manchester City in the race for Fernandez, according to the report.

Fernandez memorably netted the winner for Argentina in the 3-2 comeback win over Egypt on Tuesday.

His regular presence in Lionel Scaloni’s midfield, where he has recorded 92.4% successful passes, comes as no surprise, following an outstanding individual Premier League campaign in which he netted 15 goals and provided 7 assists in 54 games across all competitions for Chelsea.

Last summer, Liverpool showed they are not afraid to break the bank, so it’ll be interesting to see whether the 2024-25 Premier League winners will meet Chelsea’s £102m valuation.