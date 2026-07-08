Man Utd ‘pushing forward’ to sign Bournemouth’s Alex Scott

Manchester United are reportedly ‘pushing forward’ to sign AFC Bournemouth star Alex Scott, as per The Sun.

Following Casemiro’s departure and Manuel Ugarte’s serious knee injury, the Red Devils are prioritising revamping the midfield department this summer.

They have already reached an agreement in principle with Atalanta to sign Ederson, but the transfer has not yet been made official as he is still due to undergo a medical.

Elliot Anderson and Mateus Fernandes emerged as serious targets for Michael Carrick’s side, but they have lost both races to Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur, respectively.

Now, The Sun report that Man Utd have shifted focus to Scott and are ‘pushing forward’ to finalise the operation. Although the 22-year-old is set to enter the final two years of his current contract, Bournemouth have no intention of letting him leave.

They are even preparing to keep hold of him by tying him down to a fresh long-term contract. They want a club record £80m fee to sell him, and United are willing to seal the deal by matching the asking price.

Scott is a technically gifted box-to-box midfielder by trait, but is also comfortable in the defensive midfield position. Furthermore, he can provide cover in the No.10 position if needed.

Scott to Man Utd

It has been suggested that Arsenal are also interested in the Bournemouth star, with Mikel Arteta exploring options to replace Christian Norgaard.

Scott is quick, strong, technically sound, and can play threading passes between the lines. Moreover, he has an eye for scoring goals from distance, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, and is also efficient in defensive contributions.

The youngster is a talented player and possesses high potential. So, he would be a shrewd acquisition for Man Utd should they purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Old Trafford club eventually opt to reinforce the midfield department by purchasing the Bournemouth star this summer.

Meanwhile, apart from the Englishman, Man Utd are reportedly also keen on purchasing Aurelien Tchouameni, but Real Madrid don’t want to part ways with the Frenchman. Moreover, United are considering strengthening the left side.